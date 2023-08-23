Russian fighter intercepts Norwegian plane over Barents Sea - Russian defence ministry
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:37 IST
A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said.
It said the Norwegian aircraft was approaching the Russian border but turned back after the Russian MiG-29 fighter was scrambled to intercept it.
