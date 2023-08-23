Left Menu

At least 12 killed in DR Congo land dispute

Clashes broke out between the villages of Nyatsa and Adroval in volatile Ituri province on Sunday and Monday, provincial army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi said. In addition to the civilian deaths, two police officers and one soldier were killed while trying to intervene.

At least 12 killed in DR Congo land dispute
The head of a local civil society group, Dieudonne Lossa, said the incident was the culmination of a long-standing disagreement over which village owned a portion of land.

In addition to the civilian deaths, two police officers and one soldier were killed while trying to intervene. Two other police officers and two soldiers are missing, he added. The head of a local civil society group, Dieudonne Lossa, said the incident was the culmination of a long-standing disagreement over which village owned a portion of land.

He did not specify what caused the dispute to escalate into a gunfight. East Congo is rife with unrest mainly linked to militia activity left over from a civil war that ended at the turn of the century. Disputes over land also occasionally flare up, particularly between Hema herders and Lendu farmers.

