Russia says fighter jet intercepts Norwegian plane over Barents Sea
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:47 IST
A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said.
It said the Norwegian aircraft, a U.S.-made P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, was nearing the Russian border but turned back after being approached by the Russian MiG-29 fighter. Tensions between Russia and NATO, of which Norway is a member, are at their highest for decades because of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia reported a similar incident over the Barents Sea, off its Arctic coast, on Aug. 14.
