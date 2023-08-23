Left Menu

Two brothers arrested for making objectionable videos of women using AI

This was probably the first case in the state where AI was used for generating objectionable videos, officials said on Wednesday.Senior inspector Kalyan Karpe of Arnala marine police station said the accused, who are 19 and 21 years old, are the sons of a police official posted in Mumbai.The duo allegedly created obscene videos making use of pictures of women and girls, using Artificial Intelligence tools, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:13 IST
Two brothers arrested for making objectionable videos of women using AI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested two brothers for allegedly making objectionable videos of women and girls by using Artificial Intelligence tools, and circulating them on social media. This was probably the first case in the state where AI was used for generating objectionable videos, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior inspector Kalyan Karpe of Arnala marine police station said the accused, who are 19 and 21 years old, are the sons of a police official posted in Mumbai.

The duo allegedly created obscene videos making use of pictures of women and girls, using Artificial Intelligence tools, he said. Senior inspector Sujit Gunjkar of the cyber cell of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police commissionerate said this was the first case in the state where AI technology was used for a cyber crime. When two girls accosted the accused on Monday over the videos, the duo allegedly assaulted them. The two were arrested on Tuesday under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said, adding that probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023