UP CM gives appointment letters to sportspersons, asks them not to quit practising after job

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 233 constables selected under the 'Skilled Player' quota and asked them to not stop practising after getting a government job.

The sportspersons were selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

''Sports activities are a symbol of creativity for a player. The player strives to make a constructive contribution to society by his perseverance, hard work, and self-reliance. However, these players often stop practising once they get a government job,'' Adityanath said.

He appealed to the new recruits to continue practising and preparing for their best performance. The state government expects fairness, transparency and professionalism from you when you perform your tasks as a cop, he told them.

''As long as you are capable, you must play for UP Police and the state. When you sense it's time to move on, consider supporting the development of young players as coaches within UP Police,'' he said.

Every area of life presents research possibilities, and it's crucial to persistently innovate and explore so that our players can stay updated, he added.

Players from Uttar Pradesh as well as from different states of the country are also being made a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police force. This is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' programme, which aims to respect athletes and players who selflessly serve the nation, he said. ''It is not the first time that we are honouring sportspersons today. We had honoured and provided cash to all the players who had won medals for the country at the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics, irrespective of the states they belonged to.

''We believe that a player plays for the country. When the result of their hard work is seen in the form of strength and capability of the country on the global stage, then it becomes the collective responsibility of the society to avoid restricting the player within a boundary,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has honoured 233 sportspersons by giving them employment. In the last six years, work has been done to increase recruitment in the state police in a transparent manner, he said.

''Earlier questions were raised on the recruitment and selection process. In the last six years, the state has successfully finalised the recruitment of over 1,54,000 police personnel,'' he said.

Additionally, 2,492 positions meant for dependents of deceased personnel have been filled through the selection process, he said.

''Over 1,29,000 police personnel within the state have been promoted timely. Currently, the process of recruitment for over 62,400 positions within the Uttar Pradesh Police Force is underway,'' he said.

''On July 8 too, we distributed appointment letters to 227 players, including national and international players. The appointment letters distributed today include 154 men and 79 women who are becoming part of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force'', said the CM.

Asserting that the state police has managed to change its image, Adityanath said whenever there is a law and order problem anywhere in the country, people say UP Police should be called.

''A belief has been created in the minds of common people. An atmosphere of security has been created in the mind of every section. Festivals and events are being celebrated peacefully,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)