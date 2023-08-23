Left Menu

Owner and operator of stranded Pakistan chairlift arrested -police 

Reuters | Peshawar | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The owner and operator of a chairlift that was stranded in high winds above a ravine with children on board in Pakistan have been arrested, a local police officer said on Wednesday. Mohammad Sheraz Khan, an officer at a district police station in Pakistan's northwest, told Reuters the two men had been detained after the children were rescued, but did not give details of the charges.

Rescuers on Tuesday evening saved all eight people on board after they spent more than 15 hours swaying precariously in the chairlift after one of its cables snapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

