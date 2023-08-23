Left Menu

Moody's says economic loss from Hawaii wildfire could be as high as $6 bln (Aug 22)

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:31 IST
(Corrects paragraph 1 in Aug. 22 story to say the estimate was from Moody's catastrophe risk modeling business, not the ratings agency, which is a separate unit of Moody's Corp) Aug 22 (Reuters) -

The catastrophe risk modeling business of Moody's said on Tuesday it estimates the economic loss from the Hawaiian wildfires to be in the range of $4 billion to $6 billion. The company's Risk Management Solutions division, however, said in a report that most of the economic damage is expected to be covered by insurance, in the range of about 75% or more.

