Two boys drown in well in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district

Two boys drowned while bathing in a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Punwarkala village under Ghuma police station limits, some 80km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The boys, aged 11 and 12 and studying in Class 6 and 7 respectively, drowned while taking a bath in the well located in an agriculture field, Ghuma Police Station in-charge Ashish Jaitwar.

The two minors were on their way to school when they decided to stop midway for bathing in the water body, he said.

Jaitwar said a third boy present near the well, on seeing them struggling in the water body, alerted villagers, who took the duo out and rushed them to a primary health centre where doctors declared them dead.

