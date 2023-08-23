Left Menu

Two boys drown in well in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:36 IST
Two boys drown in well in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district
  • Country:
  • India

Two boys drowned while bathing in a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Punwarkala village under Ghuma police station limits, some 80km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The boys, aged 11 and 12 and studying in Class 6 and 7 respectively, drowned while taking a bath in the well located in an agriculture field, Ghuma Police Station in-charge Ashish Jaitwar.

The two minors were on their way to school when they decided to stop midway for bathing in the water body, he said.

Jaitwar said a third boy present near the well, on seeing them struggling in the water body, alerted villagers, who took the duo out and rushed them to a primary health centre where doctors declared them dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023