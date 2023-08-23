Left Menu

Kota: NEET aspirant hospitalised after consuming overdose of tablets by 'mistake'

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:44 IST
Kota: NEET aspirant hospitalised after consuming overdose of tablets by 'mistake'
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant was hospitalised after he allegedly consumed 15 tablets meant for reducing fever.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K S Rathore said Gulshan Rajput from Bihar's Khagaria district told the police that he was suffering from fever and had consumed overdose of tablets, meant for fever, ''by mistake''.

The DSP said the student denied attempting suicide or being in depression, adding the investigation in the matter was underway.

Gulshan's friend Sarvesh, also a coaching student from Bihar, claimed that he was depressed for the last few days after he had repeatedly scored low marks in routine tests at the coaching institute.

Gulshan was rushed to MBS Hospital when his health condition deteriorated. He has been preparing for NEET in a coaching institute for over two years and living in the Kunhadi area.

The student allegedly consumed around 20 Dolo 625 tablets and was brought to the hospital late Tuesday evening, said a medical staff member.

He said doctors stated that his condition was out of danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023