China, U.S. climate envoys hold video talks on climate-change cooperation
China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry held a video call on Wednesday, exchanging views on topics such as climate change dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, Beijing's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said.
Both sides agreed to continue to maintain close communication, the ministry said.
