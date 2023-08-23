South Africa says BRICS nations have agreed expansion mechanisms

The BRICS group of nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have adopted a document that sets out guidelines and principles for the group's expansion, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday.

Establishing a framework and criteria for admitting new members has been at the top of the agenda at this week's BRICS summit in Johannesburg. While all BRICS members have publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, they have been divided over how much and how quickly. More than 40 nations have expressed an interest in joining BRICS.

"We have agreed on the matter of expansion. We have a document that we have adopted that sets out the guidelines and principles, processes for considering countries that wish to become members of the BRICS," Pandor said on Ubuntu Radio, a station run by South Africa's foreign ministry. A more detailed announcement will be made by the BRICS leaders before the conclusion of the summit on Thursday, she said.

