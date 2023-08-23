President Murmu urges to increase women's participation in workforce of Goa

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Porvorim, Goa today (August 23, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to address the representatives of such people who believe in ‘one Goa’ and ‘one India’ despite following different religions, faiths and sects. She stated that this belief of oneness with India has always existed among the people of Goa. She added that India's independence was also incomplete without the liberation of Goa and imbued with this feeling, people from all over the country took part in the Goa Liberation Movement. She said that political activists and members of civil society fought for the independence of Goa. She added that the use of the Indian national flag and slogan ‘Jai Hind’ during the Goa Liberation Movement by the revolutionaries of Goa was a testimony that the people of Goa wanted to be integrated with India after being freed from foreign rule.

The President said that Goa is among the leading states on many parameters of development. The per capita GDP in this state is almost two and a half times higher than the national average. Goa is also among the leading states of the country on parameters like water management, export preparedness, innovation, education and health. However, one area in which the Government and people of Goa need to give attention is the participation of women in public life and the workforce. She noted that the proportion of working women in Goa is relatively low. She said that this is not a proper situation for a liberal society like Goa and efforts should be made towards changing this situation.

The President said that parliament and state legislatures are sacred institutions that represent the sovereignty of the people. The people’s representatives discuss and take decisions on the subject of public interest at these sacred places. Therefore, meaningful and effective participation of the members in the proceedings is important. She noted that for the last several years, the proceedings of the Goa Legislative Assembly have been telecast live. She said that through this broadcast, common people see how their representatives are acting and raising their issues in the House. This live streaming strengthens relationships of people’s representatives with the public but also puts additional responsibility on people’s representatives. Their conduct in the House is expected to be decent. She was happy to note that right from the beginning, there has been a healthy tradition of debate-discussion-dialogue in the Goa Legislative Assembly. She expressed confidence that the members of the Goa Legislative Assembly would continue to set good examples of articulating and translating the hopes and aspirations of the people of Goa.

The President said that today the approach of the world towards India has changed. We have become the fifth largest economy in the world and are poised to become the third largest economy. With the mantra of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', India, in collaboration with the G-20 countries, is striving to find collective solutions to present global challenges. She stressed that we have the right opportunity to showcase India's potential and culture and we should take full advantage of this opportunity. She said that in this important period, it should be the endeavour of the Government and people of Goa to establish Goa as a model of development which can be emulated by other states as well. This would be an important contribution of Goa for the country in the Amrit Kaal.

(With Inputs from PIB)