Peace and stability preconditions for a better world

Leaders at the BRICS summit have reiterated their commitment to joint efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, which is key to advancing development and the agenda of the Global South.

Speaking on the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit Open Plenary session in Sandton, Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa said peace and stability are preconditions for a better, more equitable world.

He said the BRICS countries are deeply concerned about conflicts across the world that continue to cause great suffering and hardship.

“As South Africa, our position remains that diplomacy, dialogue, negotiation and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter are necessary for the peaceful and just resolution of conflicts,” the President said on Wednesday.

The 15th BRICS Summit is taking place under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism”. South Africa is hosting the summit that is being attended by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China, among other countries.

In recent months, President Ramaphosa has been in conversation with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, leaders of BRICS countries and the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding efforts to facilitate a peaceful process to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

These conversations have been in line with South Africa’s standing as a non-aligned state.

Meanwhile, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva used his opening remarks at the summit to express his commitment to work with all countries for global peace and development.

“The quest for peace is a collaborative obligation and an imperative for a fair, developed and sustainable development. It is unacceptable that global military expenditure in one year goes beyond two trillion dollars while 735 million people are in hunger every day in the world,” he said.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia, da Silva said Brazil is ready to join efforts that can effectively contribute to an immediate cease-fire and fair and everlasting peace.

“As BRICS countries, we all suffer the consequences of the war. The most vulnerable populations in the developing countries are the ones that are hit more in an unproportional way. We do not underestimate the difficulties to reach peace; neither can we be indifferent to the deaths with the destruction that increases every day.

“BRICS should act as a force for understanding and for cooperation. Our willingness is expressed in the contribution that was given by China, South Africa and Brazil in all endeavours to a conflict resolution in Ukraine. We believe that it is positive that a growing number of countries among BRICS countries also are engaged in direct contact with Moscow and Kiev,” he said.

He said the risks associated with conflict are unacceptable for humanity.

“The Ukraine-Russia war shows the limitations of the United Nations (UN) Security Council. Many other crises do not have the same attention. BRICS is a forum to discuss the main issues that affect peace and world security.

“The main conflict that is happening in Ukraine has global effects. Brazil has a historical position to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the territory and the principles that are followed by the UN,” da Silva said.

