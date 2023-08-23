US approves possible sale of F-16 search and track systems to Taiwan
The United States has approved the possible $500 million sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," it said in a statement. The move could irritate Beijing, which repeatedly demanded the United States - Taiwan's most important arms supplier - halt the sale of weapons to the island.
