Telangana HC suspends judge who ordered FIR against CEC Rajiv Kumar over minister's poll affidavit

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:29 IST
The Telangana High Court has placed under suspension a city court judge in connection with a ''direction'' given by him to police for registering an FIR against Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and several others, official sources said on Wednesday.

The action was initiated on the administrative side against K Jaya Kumar, the judge of special sessions court for trial of MPs/MLAs, after a complaint was lodged with the High Court by an official of the Election Commission of India, they said.

''It's (suspension of the judge) an administrative order,'' the sources said without disclosing the reason for the suspension.

The FIR was registered on August 11 against Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, CEC Kumar and a host of other officials after being referred by the sessions court for allegedly ''tampering'' Goud's 2018 state Assembly election affidavit.

The matter was referred to the police by the court on a private complaint made by a resident of Mahabubnagar who alleged that Goud, MLA from Mahabubnagar, had ''tampered'' with the election affidavit by suppressing facts.

While Goud was named as the first accused, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and several other officials were made co-accused, who the complainant alleged had colluded with the minister and closed the election affidavit without taking any further action.

