West Bengal holds roadshow in Delhi to attract investments

The West Bengal government on Wednesday held a roadshow in New Delhi to attract investments to the state.

The session, organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was held in the run-up to the 7th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which is scheduled in Kolkata on November 21 and 22.

Business leaders from the state spoke at the session, and shared their experiences. Besides highlighting the state's conducive business environment, they also spoke about the various initiatives taken by the government to attract investments, a statement said.

In his welcome address, CII eastern region chairman Shiv Siddhant Kaul stated that the BGBS is a platform for businesses to connect with each other and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department Amit Mitra interacted with business leaders, and highlighted the state's investment potential across sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, food processing, education, startups, hospitality and logistics, the statement said.

At the session, Tourism Secretary Nandini Chakravorty spoke about the untapped potential of the sector in West Bengal and outlined the initiatives taken by the government, it added.

The summit is expected to attract over 10,000 delegates from across the globe, officials said.

