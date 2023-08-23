UP court sentences 5 people to life imprisonment for murder

A court in Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a 13-year-old murder case.

Government counsel Vijay Kumar Sharma said additional sessions judge Manu Kalia convicted Prempal, Mahavir, Krishna, Suraj and Sheoraj for the murder of one Ashish.

''The convicts have been awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each,'' Sharma said.

According to the prosecution, Ashish was shot dead by the five after a brief altercation on November 25, 2010.

A case regarding the incident was lodged at Arnia police station.

