Campaign to clean, beautify Old Delhi to begin soon: Delhi Dy Mayor

A mega campaign to clean and beautify Delhi's Walled City in partnership with the local residents and foster a sense of ownership among them will begin soon, Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday.

The campaign -- 'Meri Purani Dilli, Main Hin Sawaroon' -- led by Iqbal is likely to be launched on September 12.

''I belong to Old Delhi, the heart of the capital city, and we call it Delhi-6. It is a place of 'tehzeeb' (culture) and 'khaan-paan' (cuisine) and traditions. However, the area has faded, and squalor and congestion are seen. So, I envisioned this campaign to clean and beautify our 'Purani Dilli' with the help of our own local people who live in Shahjehanabad,'' Iqbal said.

He said the campaign will be started in his individual capacity and as an area councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and will have the ''full support'' of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the December 2022 civic polls, Iqbal had won from Chandni Mahal with the biggest margin of 17,134 votes. He is the son of Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

Matia Mahal has three wards -- Chandni Mahal, Sitaram Bazaar and Delhi Gate. ''I will begin work with the councillor's fund and take the help of my father's area's MLA fund too. But, the idea is to make this campaign a mass movement and connect local people and make them a partner in the process,'' the deputy mayor said.

Iqbal, who grew up in Old Delhi, said the plan is to make local RWAs for several houses located in lanes and bylanes and work with them in smaller teams.

''Work will involve cleaning, beautification, murals to decorate walls, plating of trees and removing overhead wires. It will be a long-term campaign,'' he added.

This campaign will also feed into the ongoing 'Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf' -- a citywide cleanliness drive started by the MCD on August 12.

