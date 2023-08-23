Left Menu

Sanitation worker cleaning septic tank dies after inhaling toxic gas in UP

An FIR was registered against Rohit for negligence, they said.Of the six workers, residents of Jagatpuri colony, Sagar and Raman became unconscious while cleaning the tank after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:39 IST
A 20-year-old sanitation worker died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in a sugar mill in Modinagar area on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, contractor Rohit had hired six workers for the job but failed to provide safety equipment to them. An FIR was registered against Rohit for negligence, they said.

Of the six workers, residents of Jagatpuri colony, Sagar and Raman became unconscious while cleaning the tank after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas. They were taken to a hospital where Sagar died while Raman was still under treatment, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Modinagar, Gyan Praksh Rai, said, ''The incident took place in the afternoon. An FIR has been lodged against contractor Rohit.'' Family members and neighbours of Sagar protested at the hospital and demanded action against the contractor. The demonstration was called off following an assurance by senior officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

