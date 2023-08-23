Left Menu

Punjab Police busts trans-border drugs cartel, arrests three smugglers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it recovered 41 kilogrammes of heroin and arrested three drug traffickers in Amritsar.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said they busted a cross-border drug network with this seizure.

Officials of the police's anti-drugs Special Task Force said the heroin was smuggled into India through the riverine Ravi route.

The accused were identified as Agayapal Singh, Ranjodh Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Ramdas village in Amritsar district.

The officials said the accused were in contact with Pakistani smugglers.

Earlier, Yadav said on X, ''Big blow to Pakistan-based drug network: Special Task Force has busted a major cartel and seized 41 kilogramme heroin after arresting three drug traffickers.'' He added, ''Heroin transported through Ravi river. The main kingpin involved in the transborder narcotic network (was) arrested.'' A case in this regard has been registered, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

