U.S. targets 2 people, 3 entities in new Myanmar-related sanctions -Treasury website

The United States has imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two individuals and three entities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Wednesday.

The United States also expanded its Myanmar-related sanctions authorities to allow it to target companies or individuals operating in the jet fuel sector of Myanmar's economy, the Treasury Department's website said.

