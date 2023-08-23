US sanctions co-founder of virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:05 IST
The United States on Wednesday sanctioned Roman Semenov, one of three co-founders of the sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, the Treasury Department said.
The U.S. Treasury last year banned Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea.
