Smooth functioning of dispute settlement mechanism, consensus based decision making key in WTO reforms: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the smooth functioning of the dispute settlement mechanism and consensus-based decision-making process of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) are key in the process of the reforms of the Geneva-based body.

Several developed countries including the US are pitching for WTO reforms.

It is also one of the priority areas of discussion in the meeting of trade and investment meetings here. G20 member countries are gathering here for that meeting.

Goyal also said that common but differentiated responsibility (CBDR) should be there in the reforms as different countries have different levels of economic development.

"The dispute resolution mechanism, which is not working properly for the last few years, needs to be re-established …consensus based decision-making should continue…these are few central principles, which should be there in the WTO reforms," he told reporters here.

Goyal held a bilateral meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is here for the meeting.

The Geneva-based 164-member multi-lateral body WTO deals with global exports and import-related norms. Besides, it adjudicates trade disputes between the member countries.

There are two main ways to settle a dispute once a complaint has been filed in the WTO - the countries find a mutually agreed solution, particularly during the phase of bilateral consultations; and through adjudication which includes ruling by a panel and if not satisfied, challenging that ruling at the appellate body. The appellate body is the apex institution to adjudicate disputes. Smooth functioning of the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism hit a roadblock, when the US blocked appointments of members in the appellate body (AB). Though the AB stopped functioning from December 10, 2019, the panels are still working.

