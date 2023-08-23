Drone along with heroin recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur
A drone was recovered on the outskirts of Hazara Singh Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, officials said on Wednesday.
The drone, which was in a broken condition, was recovered during a joint operation of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, they said.
A packet of 3.5 kg heroin was also recovered along the drone, officials said.
