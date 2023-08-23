2 men booked for cheating Surat engineer of Rs 2.38 lakh; 1 of them posed as ex-minister's PA

Police have registered an FIR against two persons, including a man who posed as personal assistant of then-home minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse-Patil, for allegedly cheating an electrical engineer of Rs 2.38 lakh by promising to secure work contract for a mobile application he had developed for the state traffic police, said an official on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the 37-year-old electrical engineer from Surat in Gujarat approached the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai with a complaint of cheating, the official said.

Based on the complaint, an offence under IPC sections of cheating and forgery has been registered against the duo, Prashant Bajirao Navghare, a resident of Akola in eastern Maharashtra, and Nitesh Savadekar, he said.

The complainant, Mayur Vanel, had created a mobile application for the Maharashtra traffic police and contacted his friend in Surat, who is into developing gaming applications, in 2021 to know about approval for the software, said the official.

On suggestion of his friend, Vanel along with his brother-in-law met Navghare in January 2022 near Mantralaya (state secretariat) in South Mumbai. Navghare posed as then-home minister Walse-Patil's personal assistant (PA) and showed them a photograph of his along with the cabinet member to win their confidence, he said.

Vanel, during the meeting, showed Navghare the mobile application for the traffic police he had created and also made a presentation on it, the official said.

Navghare assured them to get approval for the mobile application from authorities concerned and work contract for it from Mantralaya and asked them to submit an application for the same, he said.

He introduced Savadekar as a 'cyber security officer, who will give permission for the mobile application and help the engineer in securing work contract related to the software programme, he official said.

Navghare told Vanel and his kin that Rs 6 lakh will be required for completing the entire process and they have to pay Rs 1 lakh to Savadekar for obtaining necessary permissions, he said.

After the meeting, Vanel's brother-in-law submitted an application in the state secretariat in February 2022 through post. Navghare demanded Rs 1 lakh from Vanel for processing the application and the latter paid the amount through a payment app, said the official.

Over the next few days, the accused persons took more money from the complainant citing various reasons. In all, they took Rs 2.38 lakh from the Surat engineer, he said.

Later, Navghare stopped taking phone calls of the complainant, who then sought help from a political party functionary to get back the money, but failed in his efforts, said the official.

Vanel subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint against Navghare and Savadekar. A probe in the case was underway, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)