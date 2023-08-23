Left Menu

Argentina secures $7.5 bln disbursement as IMF board OKs reviews -govt

The government said the IMF wanted a "100%" devaluation. The peso hit last week a record low of 785 per dollar in parallel exchanges, more than double the official rate, and was last at 725 per dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:21 IST
Argentina secures $7.5 bln disbursement as IMF board OKs reviews -govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved on Wednesday the fifth and sixth reviews of its $44 billion program with Argentina, allowing for the disbursement of $7.5 billion the cash-strapped economy desperately needs, the Argentine government said.

"The IMF board approved the disbursement of $7.5 billion," the economy ministry said in a statement. IMF staff and Argentina had reached an agreement late in July, with the disbursement left pending board approval.

Argentina's net foreign exchange reserves were in the red ahead of the disbursement and the South American country agreed a $775 million loan with Qatar plus a $1 billion bridge loan from regional development bank CAF and $1.7 billion from a swap with China to make a payment to the IMF earlier this month. The next review of the program is scheduled for November.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. PESO PEGGED

Argentina, the largest debtor with the IMF after years of economic crisis, has seen locals lose faith in their currency as inflation hit triple-digits and almost four-in-ten people are below the poverty line. The government last week pegged the official peso to 350 per dollar in a 18% devaluation, and raised the benchmark interest rate by 21 percentage points to 118%, politically costly moves amid a presidential campaign. The government said the IMF wanted a "100%" devaluation.

The peso hit last week a record low of 785 per dollar in parallel exchanges, more than double the official rate, and was last at 725 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023