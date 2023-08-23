Delhi govt's vigilance directorate asks PWD to cancel bungalow allotted to CM's private secretary

The Delhi government's vigilance directorate has asked the PWD to cancel the allotment of a Type-VI bungalow to the private secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government over the development.

In June this year, the directorate had sought appointment details of Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar raising objections to whether he was eligible for a Type-VI accommodation.

The directorate, in its letter to the principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), said Kumar was occupying the Type-VI bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines area in contravention of the "extant rules" and he was not "eligible" for it.

''… PWD has to follow the extant rules and in this case the allotment rules stipulate that Bibhav Kumar is eligible only for Type-IV accommodation since it is out of turn," the vigilance department's letter read.

The directorate asked the PWD principal secretary to cancel the Type-VI accommodation given to Kumar and allot any Type-IV flat instead.

The Directorate of Vigilance functions under the overall supervision and control of the chief secretary, who is also the chief vigilance officer for the Delhi government.

