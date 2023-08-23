Odisha women commission seeks report in home guard torture case

The Odisha State Commission for Women on Wednesday took sou motu cognisance and sought a report from the Crime Branch of Police in connection with the alleged torture of a woman home guard by the wife of a senior IPS officer.

The commission's chairperson Minati Behera said the panel has asked the Crime Branch ADG to submit a report within 15 days. ''We have taken sou motu cognisance of the case and want the report within a fortnight,'' she told reporters. Stating that the women's commission will hold discussions with the victim after she recovers, Behera said necessary step will be taken according to the law. The SCW's action came a day after the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) sought a report from the police on the alleged torture of the woman home guard, who lost both her legs during a bid to die by suicide out of frustration. A rights activist has also moved the NHRC seeking justice for the victim. Odisha's Home Gard DG Sudhanshu Sarangi, who received a petition from the victim woman, has also sought a report from the Angul SP over the matter.

The woman has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack while the Odisha Police has transferred North Central range DIG Brijesh Rai to the state police headquarters after a hue and cry across the state. According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she was subjected to both mental and physical torture by the IPS officer's wife. The home guard claimed she was forced to wash the IPS officer's wife's clothes and after denying to carry out the work, she was beaten up on August 4 and threatened to be dismissed from service.

The 47-year-old woman, who has lost her husband about two decades ago, said she wanted to end her life by jumping in front of a moving train. Though she survived, she lost both her legs in the incident.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by its state vice-president Lekhasri Samantsinghar met Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention into the matter, while alleging that the state government was attempting to hush-up the case by transferring the officer from Angul to Cuttack. Demanding stern action against the IPS officer concerned and criminal case against his wife, the BJP leader said: ''We have also demanded jobs for both the daughters of the victim. The government is trying to suppress the matter by transferring the DIG. Stern action should be taken against the officer and his wife and justice should be delivered to the victim.''

