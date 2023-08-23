Mumbai: Pillion rider falls from bike, crushed to death by mini bus

A 23-year-old pillion rider fell off the motorcycle and was crushed to death under the wheels of a mini bus on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

Police have detained the biker after the CCTV footage revealed that the two-wheeler entered the wrong lane of the highway due to which the pillion rider lost his balance, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Utkarsh Sharma, was a resident of Kranti Nagar in Kandivali.

The official said the biker would be arrested after police registered a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)