Left Menu

Police to record statements of 8-10 people in connection with minor's rape by Delhi govt official

The Delhi Police is likely to record the statements of people concerned in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl by a senior city government officer, officials said on Wednesday. Investigation in the case is underway and the statement of around eight to 10 people connected with the incident will be recorded, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:56 IST
Police to record statements of 8-10 people in connection with minor's rape by Delhi govt official
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is likely to record the statements of people concerned in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl by a senior city government officer, officials said on Wednesday. Investigation in the case is underway and the statement of around eight to 10 people connected with the incident will be recorded, a senior officer said. Premoday Khakha, who has since been suspended by the Delhi government, allegedly raped a minor several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and impregnated her.

His wife Seema Rani is accused of giving the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy. The couple has two children.

The minor girl was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend, after her father passed away in October 2020. When the survivor informed Rani about the incident, she allegedly blamed her. She also accused Rani of being strict and beating her if she scored poorly in school exams, the survivor said in her police complaint. The girl never told her mother about her ordeal, thinking that she would disbelieve her. The girl returned home with her mother in 2021. Later, whenever the accused met her in church, he allegedly touched the minor girl inappropriately. The girl stopped attending church after July, the police said. A team will also visit the church in connection with the investigation, they said. A court here on Wednesday extended by 14 days Khakha's judicial custody. Rani has also been sent to jail for another 14 days. They were arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a city hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023