Left Menu

G20 Culture Working Group meeting commences in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 24-08-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 00:06 IST
G20 Culture Working Group meeting commences in Varanasi
  • Country:
  • India

The four-day meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group commenced here on Wednesday with the arrival of delegates, prior to its formal inauguration on August 24.

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau said 170 delegates of G20 and guest nations will attend the event that will conclude on Saturday with the meeting of culture ministers.

Union Ministry of Culture Joint Secretary Lily Pandeya told reporters here that the meeting will be an opportunity to catalyse collective actions for accelerating progress on the four priority areas articulated by the Indian presidency.

These four priority areas are protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy, and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture.

During their time in Varanasi, the delegates will have the opportunity to experience Ganga aarti at the ghats and explore the history of Sarnath. ''The G20 Global Orchestra performance titled 'Sur Vasudha', celebrating the rich musical knowledge and heritage of G20 member nations and invitee countries, will be presented in Varanasi. The delegates will also witness cultural performances, including Indian classical music and dance forms,'' said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023