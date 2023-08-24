Islamic state claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan's Kabul
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 00:21 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a blast on Monday in Afghanistan's Kabul, a statement on their Telegram channel said on Wednesday.
A magnetic mine blast killed two people in Kabul near the Justice Ministry, the city's police said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Telegram
- Islamic State
- Afghanistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas
Afghanistan: Art exhibition in Kabul portrays ability of women amid suppression
Magnetic mine blast in Kabul kills two - police
Afghanistan: Security forces kill four kidnappers in an operation in Kabul
Magnetic mine blast in Kabul kills two - police