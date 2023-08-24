Left Menu

NY Fed defends cutoff of Puerto Rican bank after Venezuela-linked crackdown

In court papers on Wednesday, the New York Fed said BSJI processed transactions that had "multiple red flags for money laundering or other illicit activity." It said that as of June, BSJI served only 13 customers, most based in Curacao and including close family members of the bank's owner Marcelino Bellosta.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 00:23 IST
NY Fed defends cutoff of Puerto Rican bank after Venezuela-linked crackdown

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday defended its plan to cut off a Puerto Rican lender's access to the U.S. central banking system following a federal crackdown on banks with links to Venezuela. In July, Banco San Juan Internacional (BSJI) sued the New York Fed to halt the looming termination of its "master account," which lets banks access the Fed's electronic payment system, because of concerns about its compliance with U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering rules.

BSJI said it had improved compliance during a previous 22-month suspension of its master account between 2019 and 2020. That followed a federal probe into credit agreements it had with state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which is subject to U.S. sanctions. The bank said the suspension "decimated" its customer relationships. In court papers on Wednesday, the New York Fed said BSJI processed transactions that had "multiple red flags for money laundering or other illicit activity."

It said that as of June, BSJI served only 13 customers, most based in Curacao and including close family members of the bank's owner Marcelino Bellosta. The New York Fed also said BSJI could still seek to access the U.S. financial system through a third-party correspondent bank.

A lawyer for BSJI declined to comment. BSJI has said Bellosta, a Venezuelan national, has lived in the United States and Europe for much of the last 25 years.

The bank in 2020 paid $1 million to resolve the PDVSA probe, while maintaining that the credit agreements were lawful, and federal authorities returned $53 million in seized funds. Puerto Rico's banking industry has historically had close ties to Venezuela, an OPEC member. In 2019, the New York Fed said it would stop approving master accounts for some Puerto Rican banks because of U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters reported at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023