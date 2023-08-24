Left Menu

Woman claims to be wife of Haryana MLA, taken into police custody

In 2018-19, his political rivals tried to trap him in an extortion case using a woman, according to the complaint.The woman -- a native of Hisar who now lives in Yamunanagar -- was taken into custody by the police and sent to a shelter home, the police said.A senior police officer said a report has been lodged against her at Sadar police station.

Police have taken into custody a 30-year-old woman who approached MLA Maman Khan, claiming to be his wife, officials said on Wednesday.

Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Khan received a call on Tuesday in which the caller, who claimed to be an autorickshaw driver, told him that he had brought his ''wife'', according to the complaint lodged by the MLA's wife.

Shortly after, an autorickshaw stopped in front of the house and a woman disembarked. She proceeded to ring their doorbell at least 20 times before security personnel of their Malibu Towne society took her away, Khan's wife said in her complaint. ''Soon after, 20 consecutive calls were made to my husband's mobile and it is an attempt to implicate him in a false case. In 2018-19, his political rivals tried to trap him in an extortion case using a woman,'' according to the complaint.

The woman -- a native of Hisar who now lives in Yamunanagar -- was taken into custody by the police and sent to a shelter home, the police said.

A senior police officer said a report has been lodged against her at Sadar police station. The officer said the woman seems to be mentally disturbed and added that a probe is underway.

