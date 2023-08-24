Embraer, whose plane reportedly carried Prigozhin, says it is compliant on Russia sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 02:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 02:06 IST
Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it was compliant with all international sanctions imposed on Russia, after Russia's TASS news agency reported that one of its planes carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed. "Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia," a company spokesman said.
He did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation that the downed aircraft was an Embraer.
