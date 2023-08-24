Left Menu

US urges diplomacy to North Korea, says attempted satellite launch violate UN resolutions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2023 04:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 04:43 IST
North Korea's attempted satellite launch violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department said late on Wednesday, adding Washington sought dialogue with Pyongyang "without preconditions."

The United States urged North Korea to refrain from "further threatening activity" and called on Pyongyang to engage in serious diplomacy, a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

