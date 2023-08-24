US urges diplomacy to North Korea, says attempted satellite launch violate UN resolutions

North Korea's attempted satellite launch violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department said late on Wednesday, adding Washington sought dialogue with Pyongyang "without preconditions."

The United States urged North Korea to refrain from "further threatening activity" and called on Pyongyang to engage in serious diplomacy, a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

