PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 24

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 06:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 06:10 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Yevgeny Prigozhin in fatal plane crash, Russian officials say Alison Rose eligible for 2.4 million STG from NatWest despite resignation

Wilko administrators warn of "likely" job losses and store closures NHS consultants in England to strike during Tory conference

Overview Russia's most powerful mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board a plane, which crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said, two months to the day after he led an abortive mutiny against the army top brass.

NatWest's former chief executive Dame Alison Rose is eligible for a pay package of at least 2.4 million pounds ($3.05 million) despite her resignation over a scandal surrounding the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's bank accounts. Some of British homeware and household goods discount retailer Wilko's stores are likely to close after a buyer could not be found for the whole group, administrator PWC said on Wednesday.

Senior NHS doctors in England turned up the pressure on ministers in their campaign for higher pay on Thursday, announcing three consecutive days of industrial action during the ruling Conservative party's annual conference in October. ($1 = 0.7860 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

