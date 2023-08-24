Early morning strike injures people in Ukraine's Dnipro
A strike hit Ukrainian city Dnipro early in the morning on Thursday and left an unknown number of people injured, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said.
"A hit. There are injuries. All the information will follow," he said on his channel on the Telegram app.
