China's Xi vows to support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty

During talks Diaz-Canel labeled Cuban-Chinese relations at an "all-time high". "The Cuban people greatly admire President Xi Jinping and sincerely thank China for its understanding and valuable support for Cuba's just cause," Diaz-Canel said at the meeting, which was also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting between the two leaders comes months after a media report surfaced that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2023 07:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 07:18 IST
China's President Xi Jinping has pledged to support Cuba's defence of its national sovereignty, opposing foreign interference and a U.S. economic blockade, and will expand strategic coordination with Havana. Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

"China highly appreciates Cuba's consistent firm support for China on issues involving China's core interests, and will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty, opposing foreign interference and blockade, and doing its best to provide support for Cuba's economic and social development," Xi said at the meeting, according to the release. During talks Diaz-Canel labeled Cuban-Chinese relations at an "all-time high".

"The Cuban people greatly admire President Xi Jinping and sincerely thank China for its understanding and valuable support for Cuba's just cause," Diaz-Canel said at the meeting, which was also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting between the two leaders comes months after a media report surfaced that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island. But the U.S. and Cuban governments cast strong doubt on the report.

China quickly denounced the U.S. government and media for releasing what it called inconsistent information, calling the allegations false.

