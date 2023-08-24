Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 08:27 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry said early on Thursday air defence systems had shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.
Two drones were downed over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine and one more - over the Kaluga region that is closer to Moscow.
