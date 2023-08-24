Taiwan proposes extra $3 bln spending on new weapons next year

Taiwan will spend an extra T$94.3 billion ($2.97 billion) for new arms purchases next year including fighter jets, the government said on Thursday.

That number is included in overall proposed defence spending for 2024 of T$606.8 billion, the government's statistics department said. ($1 = 31.7490 Taiwan dollars)

