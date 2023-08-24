Taiwan proposes extra $3 bln spending on new weapons next year
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-08-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 08:46 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan will spend an extra T$94.3 billion ($2.97 billion) for new arms purchases next year including fighter jets, the government said on Thursday.
That number is included in overall proposed defence spending for 2024 of T$606.8 billion, the government's statistics department said. ($1 = 31.7490 Taiwan dollars)
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Lloyd's of London leads insurers tightening Taiwan cover as conflict risks rise
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
Advertisement