Taiwan proposes extra $3 bln spending on new weapons next year

Taiwan will spend an extra T$94.3 billion ($2.97 billion) to buy weapons next year including fighter jets, the government said on Thursday as the island bolsters its defences in the face of rising threats from China.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past three years to assert those claims, which Taipei strongly rejects. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen already announced on Monday that overall proposed defence spending for 2024 would be set at T$606.8 billion, a 3.5% increase from the previous year.

About half of the T$94.3 billion additional spend would be used to purchase fighter jets, and the remainder will go into bolstering naval defences, the government's statistics department said after a cabinet meeting to discuss the budget. The budget will have to be approved by parliament, where Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party has a majority. Defence spending for next year will amount to 2.5% of Taiwan's GDP.

Tsai has overseen a military modernisation programme to make Taiwan's armed forces better able to face China, including upgrading its fleet of F-16 fighter jets and developing its own submarines. The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $500 million sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. ($1 = 31.7490 Taiwan dollars)

