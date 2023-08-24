Left Menu

Odisha women commission seeks report on home guard torture case

The Odisha State Commission for Women has sought a report from the Crime Branch of Police in connection with the alleged torture of a woman home guard by the wife of a DIG-rank police officer.The home guard lost both of her legs under the wheels of a running train in her attempt to die by suicide allegedly after being tortured by a DIG-rank officers wife, at whose residence she was working.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:08 IST
The Odisha State Commission for Women has sought a report from the Crime Branch of Police in connection with the alleged torture of a woman home guard by the wife of a DIG-rank police officer.

The home guard lost both of her legs under the wheels of a running train in her attempt to die by suicide allegedly after being tortured by a DIG-rank officer's wife, at whose residence she was working. The State Commission for Women has asked the Crime Branch ADG to submit a report within 15 days from Wednesday.

''We have taken sou motu cognisance of the case and want the report within a fortnight,'' the panel's chairperson Minati Behera said.

Stating that the women's commission will hold discussions with the victim after she recovers, Behera said necessary steps will be taken according to the law.

The SCW's action came a day after the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) sought a report from the police on the alleged torture. The woman has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack while the Odisha Police has transferred North Central range DIG Brijesh Rai to the state police headquarters after a hue and cry across the state.

The victim accused the IPS officer's wife of verbally abusing her and beating her up if she failed to perform her job properly.

Rai, however, rejected the allegations and claimed that the woman home guard, identified as Souridri Sahu of Angul district, was disturbed because of some family issues.

