South Korea, US and Japan 'strongly condemn' North Korea launch
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:11 IST
South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin and his U.S. and Japan counterparts on Thursday "strongly condemned" a North Korean rocket launch which they said was a ballistic missile disguised as a space rocket, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The ministers also agreed during a phone call to consider unilateral sanctions responding to Thursday's launch, the ministry said.
