3 children go missing from locality in Thane district, police launch search
The children went out of their houses in Baneli locality of Kalyan taluka for playing on Wednesday evening.When they did not return home, their family members started searching for them, an official from Thane police control room said.
Three children, in the age group of 11 to 13 years, have gone missing from a locality in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The children went out of their houses in Baneli locality of Kalyan taluka for playing on Wednesday evening.
When they did not return home, their family members started searching for them, an official from Thane police control room said. After being unable to trace the children, their family members complained to police.
The police have launched a search and registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons, the official said.
