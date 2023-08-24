Left Menu

QUOTES-Reaction to Japan's release of water from Fukushima nuclear plant

Here are reactions to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday. CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY: "The disposal of contaminated water in Fukushima is a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter for Japan alone.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Japan

"The disposal of contaminated water in Fukushima is a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter for Japan alone. "Since the peaceful use of nuclear energy by mankind, there has been no precedent for man-made discharge of water polluted by nuclear accidents into the ocean, and there is no accepted disposal standard.

"The government of Japan has not proved the legitimacy of the decision to discharge the sea, the long-term reliability of the clean-up device for the contaminated water, the true accuracy of the data on the contaminated water, the harmlessness of the marine environment and human health, the completeness and effectiveness of the monitoring programme, and the full consultation with stakeholders." HAN DUCK-SOO, PRIME MINISTER, SOUTH KOREA:

"What's important now is whether Japan, as it promised to the international community, strictly follows the scientific standards and transparently provides information. "Today, our government expects and urges the Japanese government to transparently and responsibly disclose information during the release process that will continue for the next 30 years."

MARK BROWN, PRIME MINISTER OF COOK ISLANDS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE PACIFIC ISLANDS BLOC*: "I believe that the discharge meets international safety standards," he said, adding that the region may not agree on the "complex" issue.

"This is a demanding situation for all of us, and we need to assess the science." * Comments made prior to initial water release

 

