China suspends imports of all aquatic products from Japan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:15 IST
China has suspended from Thursday imports of all aquatic products originating from Japan, customs authorities said in a statement.
"We will continue to pay attention to the situation of the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea in japan, and adjust relevant regulatory measures," they added.
