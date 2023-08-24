Left Menu

Restaurant employee shot dead in Hyderabad

The man was working in the hotel in the city for the past nine months, police said, adding the assailant fired five rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, however, a detailed investigation is on, police said.A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, police added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:20 IST
Restaurant employee shot dead in Hyderabad
A 35-year old man from West Bengal, working at a restaurant here was shot dead by an unidentified person, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Miyapur when the man was proceeding to his house from the restaurant, they said. One unidentified person, wearing a helmet, fired multiple rounds at the man with a country-made weapon in front of the hotel, a senior Police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The man was shifted to a hospital but he died while undergoing treatment, police said. The man was working in the hotel in the city for the past nine months, police said, adding the assailant fired five rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.

Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, however, a detailed investigation is on, police said.

A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, police added.

