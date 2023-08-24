Sudan army chief Burhan appears in public first time since war started -statement

Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appeared in public for the first time since the start of the war outside of the army command and defense ministry compound, according to an army statement released on Thursday.

Burhan - based in the compound housing the army headquarters in Khartoum - has not appeared in videos in weeks, while the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) controls most of the capital outside of the army bases.

