Kerala police officer held for beating friend to death

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend, a police officer, during a drunken brawl, police said here on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Mayyil village near here on Wednesday night.

Dineshan (54), a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station here, was taken into custody for allegedly beating to death his friend Sajeevan.

''They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals,'' a police officer told PTI.

Police said they both got drunk at the house of Dineshan, who was on leave.

During the brawl, it seems like Dineshan took a piece of firewood and hit Sajeevan on the head, police said, adding they took the latter to a hospital but could not save him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

